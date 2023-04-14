Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley's reps said Thursday (April 13) that the 59-year-old English metal singer underwent what appeared to be a successful quadruple bypass heart surgery this week.

"Blaze is out of surgery & we understand the operation has gone well!," Bayley's managers, Mark Appleton and Christopher Appleton, wrote on the singer's official Facebook. "Quadruple bypass. More news as & when," they added. "THANK YOU EVERYONE!"

The operation followed a heart attack that Bayley experienced in March. Iron Maiden sent the ex-member well wishes when they learned of it.

Ahead of the surgery, the Appletons said, "Blaze is looking ahead with optimism for a full recovery with good health & fitness, & the full benefit of the surgery & treatment. On behalf of Blaze & all of us in the team, we thank you so much for all the messages of love & support. It really has been incredible & Blaze is both energised & emotional in response."

Blaze Bayley + Iron Maiden

After Bruce Dickinson left Iron Maiden in 1993, the band was tasked with replacing the vocalist during a tumultuous period in their career amid a changing metal landscape. Ultimately, they chose Wolfsbane's Blaze Bayley, who was one of 12 finalists after the band went through a large number of demo submissions.

Bayley, who sang on Maiden's The X Factor and Virtual XI, once recalled, "I think they had 1,500 demos that they had listened to, and then there were, like, the 12 disciples that were chosen for the audition. And I was lucky I was one of those 12." Dickinson re-assumed the Iron Maiden singer role in 1999.

Blaze Bayley Health Update - April 13