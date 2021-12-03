Blind Guardian Unchain Epic New Song ‘Deliver Us From Evil,’ New Album Coming Next Year

After taking a detour in 2019 with the orchestra and vocal album, Twilight Orchestra: Legacy of the Dark Lands, German power metal icons Blind Guardian are back with a music video for the new song "Deliver Us From Evil."

"'Deliver Us From Evil' is representative of a thoroughly aggressive album," began singer Hansi Kürsch. "I don't want to promise too much by claiming that the upcoming long-player, that is due to be released next year, will contain nothing but strong tracks and shall be a highlight of our career, yet I am sure the album will make a lot of people very, very happy."

For over 30 years, Blind Guardian have expertly crafted music that is equal parts adrenalized heavy metal in its purest form and bombastic theater and "Deliver Us From Evil" serves as yet another page torn from that ever-reliable textbook. This new song, while coming in just under five-and-a-half-minutes, packs quite the story with a novella-length lyric sheet and you can pour through it all further down the page.

While a new album is indeed imminent, no other details have arrived as of yet and "Deliver Us From Evil" is available for purchase as a 7" with a cover of Slade's "Merry Xmas Everybody" and a previously released live version of "Violent Shadows."

Watch the video for the latest Blind Guardian single below and keep your eyes peeled for more music still to come.

Blind Guardian, "Deliver Us From Evil" Lyrics

Come and find me

Enter the dark

Now it is time to pray I told you, she is a witch, obey

And bring her in iron

I told you now it's time to pray

And bring out your weeping wife Abigail is rising

Let her speak out

Praise the Lord it's broken

They are free

I saw Sarah with the Devil

I saw Brigitte with him too

Have mercy on my tender soul Four

There were four and more

Yes, I heard Alice howling too

Goody was dancing

Look, the master appeared

Cried Martha in delight

Yes, the master is here Father, deliver us from evil

Show no fear, be God's tool

Father, save Salem, save the damned

Crucible of man

Watch out, the Devil's out and preying

Show no fear, be God's tool

Father, what's now concealed, we must reveal

Ignite, let it shine Enter the dark

Now it is time to pray There's freedom at the gallows

There is luck beyond the stake

This test will clarify it all

Surely evil won't surrender

Surely evil never sleeps

We cleanse this place, let's hang them all Oh, precious day of salvation

Fair maiden's glowing so bright

(Shine in purest devotion)

True words bring sanctification

The demon is gone, my girl is gone Forty days and forty nights

I ignored my clouded mind

God must be dead, I realized Oh Father, deliver us from evil

Show no fear, be God's tool

Father, save Salem, save the damned

Crucible of man

Watch out, the Devil's out and preying

Show no fear, be God's tool

Father, what's now concealed, we must reveal

Ignite, let it shine Come in

Conceive

There's no road between

Either be with the court

Or you don't

Give up and surrender

It is witnessed

Now confess

Repent your sins

Your vicious deeds Father, deliver us from evil

Show no fear, be God's tool

Father, save Salem, save the damned

Crucible of man

Watch out, the Devil's out and preying

Show no fear, be God's tool

Father, determined I shall execute

Your light, I put it right Oh, deliver us from evil

Show no fear, be God's tool

Father, save Salem, save the damned

Crucible of man

Watch out, the Devil's out and preying

Show no fear, be God's tool

Father, what's now concealed, we must reveal

Ignite, let it shine Crucible of man

Crucible of man

Crucible of man

Crucible of man

Blind Guardian, "Deliver Us From Evil" Music Video