Blind Guardian Unchain Epic New Song ‘Deliver Us From Evil,’ New Album Coming Next Year
After taking a detour in 2019 with the orchestra and vocal album, Twilight Orchestra: Legacy of the Dark Lands, German power metal icons Blind Guardian are back with a music video for the new song "Deliver Us From Evil."
"'Deliver Us From Evil' is representative of a thoroughly aggressive album," began singer Hansi Kürsch. "I don't want to promise too much by claiming that the upcoming long-player, that is due to be released next year, will contain nothing but strong tracks and shall be a highlight of our career, yet I am sure the album will make a lot of people very, very happy."
For over 30 years, Blind Guardian have expertly crafted music that is equal parts adrenalized heavy metal in its purest form and bombastic theater and "Deliver Us From Evil" serves as yet another page torn from that ever-reliable textbook. This new song, while coming in just under five-and-a-half-minutes, packs quite the story with a novella-length lyric sheet and you can pour through it all further down the page.
While a new album is indeed imminent, no other details have arrived as of yet and "Deliver Us From Evil" is available for purchase as a 7" with a cover of Slade's "Merry Xmas Everybody" and a previously released live version of "Violent Shadows."
Watch the video for the latest Blind Guardian single below and keep your eyes peeled for more music still to come.
Blind Guardian, "Deliver Us From Evil" Lyrics
Come and find me
Enter the dark
Now it is time to pray
I told you, she is a witch, obey
And bring her in iron
I told you now it's time to pray
And bring out your weeping wife
Abigail is rising
Let her speak out
Praise the Lord it's broken
They are free
I saw Sarah with the Devil
I saw Brigitte with him too
Have mercy on my tender soul
Four
There were four and more
Yes, I heard Alice howling too
Goody was dancing
Look, the master appeared
Cried Martha in delight
Yes, the master is here
Father, deliver us from evil
Show no fear, be God's tool
Father, save Salem, save the damned
Crucible of man
Watch out, the Devil's out and preying
Show no fear, be God's tool
Father, what's now concealed, we must reveal
Ignite, let it shine
Enter the dark
Now it is time to pray
There's freedom at the gallows
There is luck beyond the stake
This test will clarify it all
Surely evil won't surrender
Surely evil never sleeps
We cleanse this place, let's hang them all
Oh, precious day of salvation
Fair maiden's glowing so bright
(Shine in purest devotion)
True words bring sanctification
The demon is gone, my girl is gone
Forty days and forty nights
I ignored my clouded mind
God must be dead, I realized
Oh Father, deliver us from evil
Show no fear, be God's tool
Father, save Salem, save the damned
Crucible of man
Watch out, the Devil's out and preying
Show no fear, be God's tool
Father, what's now concealed, we must reveal
Ignite, let it shine
Come in
Conceive
There's no road between
Either be with the court
Or you don't
Give up and surrender
It is witnessed
Now confess
Repent your sins
Your vicious deeds
Father, deliver us from evil
Show no fear, be God's tool
Father, save Salem, save the damned
Crucible of man
Watch out, the Devil's out and preying
Show no fear, be God's tool
Father, determined I shall execute
Your light, I put it right
Oh, deliver us from evil
Show no fear, be God's tool
Father, save Salem, save the damned
Crucible of man
Watch out, the Devil's out and preying
Show no fear, be God's tool
Father, what's now concealed, we must reveal
Ignite, let it shine
Crucible of man
Crucible of man
Crucible of man
Crucible of man