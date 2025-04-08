Blink-182 Announce 20-Date 2025 U.S. Tour

Blink-182 have announced a 20-date 2025 U.S. tour dubbed the Missionary Impossible tour.

The rockers have been on the road for the last two years celebrating both their reunion with Tom DeLonge in late 2022 and their most recent album One More Time, which came out in October of 2023.

The newly-announced trek features a couple of festival appearances as well as headlining shows. It kicks off Aug. 28 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. and wraps up Oct. 4 in Palm Desert, Calif. at Acrisure Arena.

READ MORE: What Actually Happened During the Summer of '99?

Alkaline Trio, featuring former Blink-182 guitarist Matt Skiba, will support the pop-punk group throughout the run. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (April 11) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through the band's website.

Blink-182 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 28 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live*

Aug. 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sept. 1 – Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium*

Sept. 3 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sept. 4 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sept. 6 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sept. 7 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Sept. 9 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank NH Pavilion*

Sept. 11 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Sept. 13 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Four Chord Music Festival^

Sept. 14 – Ashbury Park, N.J. @ Sea Hear Now^

Sept. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

Sept. 17 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

Sept. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees^

Sept. 22 – Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater*

Sept. 24 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP*

Sept. 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sept. 27 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center*

Oct. 2 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival^

Oct. 4 – Palm Desert, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena*

* With Support from Alkaline Trio

^ Festival Performance