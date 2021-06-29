Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Health Update Following Cancer Announcement

blink-182's Mark Hoppus on Sunday (June 27) offered his first health update to fans after last week's announcement that he'd been diagnosed with cancer.

The rocker shared more about his treatment for the unspecified cancer during a game of "Blinko" — that is, Hoppus' version of Bingo — while broadcasting on Twitch and taking questions from viewers. The blink-182 bassist and vocalist frequently hangs and games with fans on the livestreaming video platform.

"How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday," Hoppus responded to one question, as reported by Planet Radio. "Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better — I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win."

In response to another, he clarified, "On good days, I go do stuff. [Today] was the first time I'd left my house in like, five days, pretty much. But this round of chemo, I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs. … I didn't just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds."

However, Hoppus said he still has to be careful about what he can and can't do. Avid listeners might know the musician is a supporter of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers. Unfortunately, the blink-182 member is unable to get to games at Dodger Stadium in person right now.

"I can't go anywhere," Hoppus explained. "I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night — I can't. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant — I can't."

He added, "My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out, so I am stuck trying to get better. That's alright; I'll take it."

In a June 23 statement shared with Loudwire and posted on social media, the musician revealed, "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future."

In response, Hoppus' current and former blink-182 bandmates offered their support. Drummer Travis Barker said, "I will be with [Mark] every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon." Ex-blink guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge called Hoppus a "super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."