Bon Jovi’s ‘It’s My Life’ Video Surpasses One Billion YouTube Views

The music video for Bon Jovi's 2000 hit "It's My Life" has just surpassed one billion views on YouTube, marking the first song from the band's extensive catalog to do so.

The track was featured as the lead single on Crush, the seventh full length by Bon Jovi which ended the five year drought between records, the longest studio gap of their career. "It's My Life" was overwhelmingly popular upon release and was even nominated for a 'Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal' Grammy Award in 2001, alongside standouts by Creed ("With Arms Wide Open"), Foo Fighters ("Learn to Fly"), Red Hot Chili Peppers ("Californication") and winner U2 ("Beautiful Day").

Despite the success of the song, "It's My Life" peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard 'Hot 100' chart, but it did manage to top the charts in 10 other countries. Mitsubishi Motors also kept the new millennium Bon Jovi hit in the public consciousness for some time, having used the music in promotional videos between 2001 and 2004.

In the lyrics, frontman Jon Bon Jovi references the band's past (the Tommy and Gina characters from "Livin' on a Prayer") as well as home state hero Frank Sinatra, offering up a pair of Easter eggs for fans.

Gina and Tommy are also the fixture of the video as Gina calls him up to tell him to get to the Bon Jovi concert as quickly as he can, which sends him on a sprint through the streets of Los Angeles. He even manages to cause an oil tanker to jackknife when he jumps off a bridge after getting a "Where are you?" message on his beeper device.

Watch the music video below.

Bon Jovi, "It's My Life" Music Video