Here Are the Lyrics to Bon Jovi’s New Song ‘Legendary’

Bon Jovi are back with a new album and a new song and we've got the lyrics for you from that new track "Legendary."

The new song comes from the Rock and RolL Hall of Fame band's sixteenth studio album, which is titled Forever. The album is due June 7. Pre-orders for the new album are currently available.

As for the song itself, it's more of a mid-tempo rocker that leans into his blue collar roots with a song that finds the victories in what may seem like an ordinary, hard-working life.

The song starts with the lyrics, "Who are you and who am I / To think that we could ever fly? / It don't pay to even try / Work, get paid and just get by / Sons of sons, bricks on bricks / What's broken you don't try to fix / Round here there ain't no 'whys' and 'ifs' / You don't pick up what you can't lift."

But from there, the singer dives in to finding the victories in life. He belts as the tempo builds, "I raise my hands up to the sky. Don't need more to tell me I'm alive / Got what I want / Cause I got what I need / Got a fistful of friends / That'll stand up for me."

Bon Jovi throws in references to Neil Diamond and Van Morrison classics, Friday nights and feeling at home in your environment, all things that lead up to the "Legendary" title.

Get a closer look at the lyrics for Bon Jovi's latest song below:

Bon Jovi, "Legendary" Lyrics

Who are you and who am I,

To think that we could ever fly?

It don’t pay to even try

Work, get paid, and just get by

Sons of sons, bricks on bricks

What’s broken you don’t try to fix

Round here there ain’t no “whys” and “ifs”

You don’t pick up what you can’t lift I raise my hands up to the sky

Don’t need more to tell me I’m alive Got what I want

Cause I got what I need

Got a fistful of friends

That’ll stand up for me

Right where I am

Is where I wanna be.

Friday night comes

Around like a song

Sweet Caroline and we all sing along,

Got my brown eyed girl

And she believes in me.

Legendary I know this town

Like the back of my hand

Every crack in the sidewalk

Tells me who I am

Live and you love

Is the law of the land

These are our dreams

That’s where we stand Raise my hands up to the sky

Don’t need more to tell me I’m alive Got what I want

Cause I got what I need

Got a fistful of friends

That’ll stand up for me

Right where I am

Is where I wanna be.

Friday night comes

Around like a song

Sweet Caroline and we all sing along,

Got my brown eyed girl

And she believes in me.

Legendary Who are you and who am I

To think that we could ever fly Got what I want

Cause I got what I need

Got a fistful of friends

That’ll stand up for me

Right where I am

Is where I wanna be.

Friday night comes

Around like a song

Sweet Caroline and we all sing along,

Got my brown eyed girl

And she believes in me.

Legendary

Legendary

Bon Jovi, "Legendary"

Where You Can See Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi have yet to announce any tour dates, with singer Jon Bon Jovi still in the recovery phase after undergoing vocal cord surgery. However, that surgery plays a role in the new Bon Jovi documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

The series features interviews with band members about their career as well as documenting Bon Jovi's surgery and it's part of a docuseries that will start on Hulu on April 26.

"I’m 19-and-a-half months into my rehab and Friday night (Feb. 2 at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony) was the first time I’d sung in public," Bon Jovi said back in early February. "Saturday morning (Feb. 3) was the first time I’d woken up without multiple voices in my head. That was the best feeling. It was just me. So I’m a work in progress."

He concludes, "But boy do we have a great film and I’ve got a damn good album and I feel really great about all of it. Give me this last piece of the puzzle and it’s going to be a joy to go back to work."