Prince Harry Is Going to Record a Song With Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi will record a song with British royal Prince Harry this Friday (Feb. 28).

The Bon Jovi frontman recently discussed the unlikely collaboration in an interview on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show With Sky. Initial news of the partnership emerged earlier this week when the Duke of Sussex shared an imagined text conversation between the pair on social media.

Watch the video and see the faux exchange down toward the bottom of this post.

The team-up at London's Abbey Road Studios will be for a re-recording of Bon Jovi's 2019 single "Unbroken," according to People. The song's original version appeared as part of the documentary To Be of Service, which follows military veterans living with PTSD. This time around, it will get slightly repurposed as a charitable anthem for the upcoming Invictus Games 2020, a Paralympics-style competition for service members.

"He said yes and stuck now to it, so we're doing it," Bon Jovi jovially offered during the radio interview on Wednesday (Feb. 26). "I'm gonna hand him a tambourine and see what he's got going," the singer added.

Interestingly, the collaboration with the rockstar will be one of Prince Harry's last duties as a senior member of the royal family. Last month, the Duke and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, announced their intention to step back from those obligations and no longer use their royal titles.

"I've been asking, 'What do I do? How do I address him?'" Bon Jovi joked of the situation. "And then I realized I'm gonna call him 'The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.'"

Jon Bon Jovi on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show With Sky - Feb. 26, 2020