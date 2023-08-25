WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Has Died at 36

The pro wrestler and former WWE world champion Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died unexpectedly on Thursday (Aug. 24) at age 36, as the WWE legend Triple H (Paul Levesque) explained this week.

Per reports, Wyatt had been dealing with health issues for much of this year but was planning for a comeback to pro wrestling. However, he died of a reported heart attack on Thursday.

Throughout his WWE career, Wyatt made a name for himself with his eerie storytelling, unique promos and memorable feuds with other WWE Superstars. He held various championships during his time in the WWE, including the WWE Championship.

Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, wrote, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Bray Wyatt Cause of Death

Offering insight into Wyatt's cause of death, Sean Sapp of Fightful.com reported, "I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away."

Bray Wyatt History

Wyatt, born on May 23, 1987, in Brooksville, Florida, had various ring names in wrestling (such as Husky Harris) before settling on Bray Wyatt. He came from a longtime wrestling family that included the fellow wrestlers Mike Rotunda, his father, Blackjack Mulligan, his grandfather, and two uncles, Barry Windham and Kendall Windham.

Wyatt's younger brother Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) is also a pro wrestler. With Dallas, Wyatt held the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship twice.

Bray Wyatt + Metal Music

The band Code Orange, who had become friends with Wyatt through social media and even made a metal cover of his theme music for his wrestling alter ego The Fiend, paid tribute to the athlete on Thursday, writing, "Rest In Power brother. Thank you so much for making our dreams come true. We love you and will see you on the other side."

Watch a video of Bray Wyatt moments under Code Orange's tribute. Loudwire wishes Wyatt's family, friends and fans all the best in this trying time.

Bray Wyatt's Top 10 WWE Moments

