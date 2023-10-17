Those familiar with wrestling are likely aware of Triple H's (Paul Levesque) love of Motorhead, having used the band's music for three entrance themes over his stories career. But the relationship between the wrestler and the band went beyond the surface fascination with Motorhead's music. During a recent appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, Triple H revealed that he actually had a role in Motorhead's decision to cover two songs that both ended up being successful cover releases.

The wrestler explained that he had met with Lemmy about a proposed covers record that would be actively promoted by the WWE, and it was then that the pair got to discussing which covers the band would do.

“During that time where [Lemmy Kilmister] was really sick, I saw him in L.A. and talked to him about doing some covers,” Levesque said on the podcast.

“We sat in the back of the Staples Center and I asked, ‘What if we did this project together and we [the WWE] will promote it?’ He was really into it. We had a deal with the record label and started putting together a list of tracks.”

The wrestler revealed, “One of the tracks I mentioned was [the Rolling Stones']'Sympathy for the Devil.' He was like, ‘Ugh.’ He was a big Beatles guy. I was like, ‘Man, to me – that song with your voice on it, Lem – you’re the Devil.’ I talked him into it and it’s the first one he does.”

"Sympathy for the Devil" appeared on Motorhead's final album, Bad Magic, and was premiered at Loudwire back in 2015. At the time, Lemmy revealed Triple H as the moving force behind the band covering the song. "We killed that," reflected Lemmy of the cover.

Motorhead, "Sympathy for the Devil"

But Triple H's influence didn't stop there, with the wrestler revealing he initially received some pushback before convincing Lemmy to cover David Bowie's "Heroes." The song appeared on Motorhead's Under Cover album in 2017, issued after Lemmy's death.

“I suggested it: ‘David Bowie, 'Heroes,' you doing that song.’ And he’s like, ‘I am not singing about dolphins!' I was like, ‘Lem! Rewrite the lyrics! Who cares?!’”

READ MORE: WWE's Triple H Is the Metal Ambassador of the Decade

Though Lemmy had initially balked at the idea, the cover turned out great. As Phil Campbell revealed upon the band's release of the track, "It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be. Lemmy ended up loving our version." Drummer Mikkey Dee added, "He was very, very proud of it not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun. Which is what projects like this should be – fun."

The group performed it one time prior to Lemmy's death as an encore during Germany's Aftershock Festival in 2015.

Motorhead, "Heroes"

Although the proposed WWE-Motorhead covers album never came to fruition, the band found a home for the songs they recorded, with the two suggested Triple H covers both faring well for the group.

Triple H Guests on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast