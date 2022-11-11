Brent Smith Reveals Which Shinedown Song Represents Everything the Band Is All About

The string of Shinedown hits is plentiful, and the list of meaningful songs goes even deeper than that. But during a recent feature with Metal Hammer recounting his life through 10 songs, frontman Brent Smith revealed the track that he feels best represents what Shinedown is all about.

That song would be "Sound of Madness."

“I have been asked more times than I can count, ‘If you only had one song that could encompass what Shinedown is, what would it be?’ It would be the 'Sound of Madness,'" said the singer.

"I created the sound of madness / wrote the book on pain / somehow I’m still here to explain,’ says Smith pointing to a passage in the song. "[That to me] is what me and this band represent: do not give up. Accept failure but don’t live in it. Find the next step, platform or road. Whatever means the world to you, are you willing to die for it? Because I am.”

"The Sound of Madness" also struck enough of a chord with Smith that it served as the title of the band's third and most successful studio album. Released in 2008, the record yielded five major singles with a sixth coming from the deluxe edition release of the record.

As for the "Sound of Madness" song, it arrived as the third single from the album in February 2009. The track hit No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart. It's also been certified in the U.S. as a platinum selling single.

To see more of Smith's reflections on his music, check out Metal Hammer's My Life in 10 Songs feature with the singer here.