Bring Me the Horizon Announce Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour With Knocked Loose + More

Bring Me the Horizon are bringing themselves stateside this fall, announcing a North American tour that includes several festival appearances along the way as well.

The tour will include support from Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain and will take place over the course of just over a month of shows. The trek gets underway Sept. 22 when the band takes the stage in Louisville, Kentucky for the annual Louder Than Life Festival, and two nights later, on Sept. 24, the band will welcome their support acts to the trek while playing at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

In addition to Louder Than Life, the band will make festival appearances at Aftershock, Emo Nite New Orleans and they finish out the run taking part in the multiple dates scheduled for the When We Were Young Festival.

Tickets for the headlining dates will go on sale this Friday (May 20) at 10AM local time and you can get buy links for each stop via their website. In addition, there will also be a Citi Cardmember pre-sale going on, starting this Tuesday (May 17) at 10AM ET and running through Thursday (May 19) at 10PM local time. Visit the Citi Entertainment website for more details.

Bring Me The Horizon 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival *

Sept. 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center ~

Sept. 25 - West Springfield, Mass. @ The Big E Arena ~*

Sept. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~

Sept. 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ~

Sept. 30 - Orlando, Fla. @ Addition Financial Arena ~

Oct. 01 - New Orleans, La. @ Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation ~*

Oct. 03 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall ~

Oct. 06 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum ~

Oct. 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

Oct. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival*

Oct. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory ~

Oct. 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wintrust Arena ~

Oct. 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ~

Oct. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center ~

Oct. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

Oct. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium ~

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young Festival

~ w/ Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain

* not a Live Nation produced show

