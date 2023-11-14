Fans Storm Stage After Bring Me the Horizon Cancel Show Mid-Set, Statements Released

After Bring Me the Horizon's Nov. 10 show in Jakarta, Indonesia was canceled mid-set, fans reacted by throwing venue-owned property and storming the stage to sing together.

Once the band concluded "DiE4u," the 11th song of the night, the concert at Ancol Beach City International Stadium abruptly ended with an announcement made onstage informing fans that the remainder of Bring Me the Horizon's set had been canceled.

As reported by The PRP, singer Oli Sykes released a statement the following day (Nov. 11) via an Instagram Story, explaining that there were safety concerns due to structural issues with the venue.

Promoter Raval Jundary also issued a statement.

Fan-filmed video also shows the near-riotous moments in the wake of the cancelation as well as a sizable crowd gathering onstage to sing.

Oli Sykes' Statement on Bring Me the Horizon Show Cancelation

Sykes cited numerous safety concerns for the band, their crew, the fans and venue staff, noting that issues ranged from structural problems with the stage as well as "bouncing" video monitors.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sykes adds that Bring Me the Horizon "had no choice but to cancel the show."

Unfortunately for fans in Jakarta, it means the band's performance the following night was also canceled, even after exploring alternative means to still pull off a safe show.

While we were performing last night, we got pulled off after one of our songs due to concerns from our crew and some of the local crew that the staging, the trust, basically a lot of the venue was structurally unsound. It was bouncing so much that a lot of the video monitors, speakers, basically everything was bouncing at a really concerning amount and there were serious concerns that something would happen. The structure could’ve fallen and hurt people or worse, so we had no choice but to cancel the show. Unfortunately due to that situation, we can’t play tonight either. We’ve looked at everything we could do. We kinda suggested that we take our video screens away, we take out lights away and just play some kind of stripped back show.

See footage of how fans reacted to the cancelation below.

Fans Throw Chairs + Storm Stage After Bring Me the Horizon Show Canceled

Promoter Ravel Jundary Responds to Bring Me the Horizon Show Cancelation

Promoter Ravel Jundary also issued a statement, apologizing to fans for the cancelation and offering "proportional refunds" for the mid-show cancelation as well as full refunds for the outright cancelation of the second scheduled night.

I, Ravel Junardy as the promoter of Ravel Entertainment, would like to clarify and apologize profusely for the lack of a setlist for the main performers on the first day of the show due to technical difficulties. And we regret to inform you that the second day of the show had to be cancelled. As a form of responsibility, Ravel Entertainment will provide proportional refunds for the first day and also full refunds for the second day.

Bring Me the Horizon Setlist — Nov. 10, 2023 (Jakarta, Indonesia)

via setlist.fm

01. "Can You Feel My Heart"

02. "AmEN!"

03. "Teardrops"

04. "Happy Song"

05. "The House of Wolves"

06. "MANTRA"

07. "Dear Diary,"

08. "Parasite Eve" (Stop mid-song due to technicalities. Restarted)

09. "Shadow Moses"

10. "Obey"

11. "DiE4u" (Technical difficulties with video screens throughout the song due to unstable staging)