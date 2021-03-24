The music world can often bring musicians together you never envisioned hanging out. As a case in point, Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher recently revealed to Metal Hammer the time he "got owned" by Cher after playing a birthday bash for her son, Deadsy musician Elijah Blue Allman.

The Cannibal Corpse leader revealed that the meeting came about when his band was invited to play Elijah's birthday party at the Viper Room "maybe 15 or 20 years ago."

"His birthday is two days after mine, so my wife and I went out a few days early: ‘Let’s just fly out there, hang around for a few days, then we’ll play the show,’" said the singer.

“The day before the show, Elijah invited us up to Cher’s house. When we got there, she wasn’t there – she was out shopping. I was like, ‘Yeah, of course Cher’s out shopping.’ But I didn’t know that she came back. I was talking to Elijah, and my wife starts hitting me on the arm. I go, ‘What?’ And she just whispers: ‘Cher!’ I’m like, ‘Ok, that’s cool, but it’s not like meeting King Diamond or Chuck Billy,' cause I’m in awe of those guys."

Reflecting on meeting the iconic pop star, Fisher stated, “She was super-nice. We’re there and Cher is making food for us, and stuff. She came to the show as well."

He recalled, "I apologized to her for having to listen to Cannibal Corpse, but she was, like, ‘No, I liked it.’ I’m, like, ‘Come on Cher, do the metal sign.’ And she goes, ‘Honey, I was metal before you were born.’ I’m, like, ‘Damn – I just got owned by Cher!’”

Cannibal Corpse have done quite well in the years since that meeting. The band's fifteenth studio album, Violence Unhinged, is due April 16 and can be pre-ordered here. The group just released a new song called "Murderous Rampage" that can be heard in the player below.

Cannibal Corpse, "Murderous Rampage"