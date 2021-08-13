Carcass Get Groovy on New ‘Torn Arteries’ Song ‘Dance of Ixtab’

In advance of the release of the long-awaited Torn Arteries, legendary death metal band Carcass has released a music video for the latest single, "Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstances March No. 1)."

The first album single, "Under the Scalpel Blade," came back in 2019 and it was also featured on last year's Despicable EP, which helped tide fans over as Carcass pushed the release of the new full length as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Then came "Kelly's Meat Emporium" in tandem with the announcement of the Torn Arteries record, which will be the first from Carcass since the release of their comeback album Surgical Steel in 2013. With "Dance of Ixtab" now out, fans can begin to formulate a reasonable idea of the overall musical scope of the forthcoming effort and, here, the mid-tempo grooves and plunging riffs are most reminiscent of 1996's divisive Swansong.

"The song is a foot stomping festival anthem that will go unheard in an empty, vacuous, post-COVID world 'stadium,' where used Lateral Flow Tests blow around as litter in the breeze," said Walker in a less than optimistic comment regarding the new Carcass track.

Watch he music video for "Dance of Ixtab" below and look for Torn Arteries to be released on Sept. 17 on Nuclear Blast. Pre-order your copy here.

Carcass, "Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstances March No. 1)" Music Video