Carl Palmer to Tour as ELP With Late Bandmates’ Backing Tracks, 2023 Dates Announced

Lone surviving member of ELP (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) drummer Carl Palmer will celebrate the band's legacy onstage this year with the Welcome Back My Friends tour, a 2023 run presenting a multi-media experience that includes backing tracks of his late bandmates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.

The concept is a continuation of what Palmer introduced on the road last year, carrying the ELP name following the 2016 passings of both Emerson and Lake.

"The film ELP made of its sold out run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed to make these tours happen," says the legendary prog rock drummer about how the show utilizes recordings of now deceased bandmates. He continues, 'We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance of my band that brings back the magic of ELP."

The music that graced legendary prog rock albums such as Brain Salad Surgery, Tarkus, Trilogy and more heads back to the concert stage beginning July 8, making nine total stops, the last being on July 29.

See all of the tour dates below and get tickets here.

ELP 2023 Tour Dates

July 08 - West Jefferson, N.C. @ Saloon Studios Live

July 11 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Center

July 13 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theater

July 14 - Erie, Penn. @ Warner Theater

July 15 - Lorain, Ohio @ Lorain Thearter

July 21 - Warren, Ohio @ Robins Theater

July 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Southern Theater

July 28 - Glenside, Penn. @ The Keswick Theater

July 29 - Westsbury, New York @ The Space At Westbury

