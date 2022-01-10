A Cat Has Gone Viral for Resembling Queen’s Freddie Mercury

A lot of people support the notion that dogs and cats oftentimes resemble their owners. There's a cat who's gone viral for looking like Queen's Freddie Mercury, and while it's obviously not the pet of the late frontman, the similarity is undeniable.

Mostaccioli is a female cat from California with black and white coloring, and her breed is British Shorthair. Most of her face is black, as well as her ears, she has big green eyes and a black mustache-shaped figure across her nose and above her mouth. And, fittingly, Mostaccioli is Italian for "mustaches."

The appearance of a mustache is what makes her look like Mercury, and, as pointed out in her Instagram page's highlights, Frank Zappa as well.

See a photo of Mostaccioli below.

The kitty shares an Instagram with her sister, Izanami, who's a Scottish Fold. The account is managed by their owner Natalie, who, according to iHeart, works at a veterinarian's office. She found a litter of stray kittens in August of 2020, and decided to raise the little mustache-baring Mostaccioli herself.

Through the Instagram page, which has over 10,000 followers, Natalie is raising funds for the non-profit organization Cats of San Bernardino. Thanks to Mostaccioli and Izanami's rising popularity, they've raised $10,000 in donations.

Mercury was a big fan of cats himself. U.K. publication Express created a gallery of the ones he had during his life, including Delilah, a tortoiseshell who was the singer's favorite cat and remained by his side when he was bedridden toward the end of his life.

"Freddie treated the cats like his own children. He would constantly fuss over them, and if any of them came to any harm when Freddie was away, heaven help us," Mercury's partner Jim Hutton said in a BBC2 documentary [via Express].

"During the day, the cats had the run of the house and grounds, and at night, one of us would round them up and bring them inside."