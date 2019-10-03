Yersinia Pestis

The recurring pandemic

Not often enough it seems

For these mammalian hosts

A systematic invasion is a must

These scattering rats

Their diseased existence

Earth's megalopoli, a plague focus

Eradicated with Death's persistence

The density of the populace intensifies and modernized

The wrath of God bleeds from their eyes

And like the raven, this contagion keeps repeating, ever eating

Humanity to nevermore

Every body, a host

Every body, infected

Corpses white as a ghost

Naturally selected

Every body, a host

Every body, infected

Corpses white as a ghost

Naturally selected

Black Death, you've found us

Your cloak surrounds us

Boundlessly drown us

In bacillus countless

Bring back the plague

Delete those that threaten a new world

Start today

Dig their graves

They'll find a way

To rid the world of finding new tomorrows

End of days

Dig those graves

Bring back the plague

Even if it means your own survival

Is at stake

Dig your grave

We'll find a way

To rid the world of everyone tomorrow

End of days

Dig our grave

Malignant

Virulent

Mephitic

Anthropomorphic

Pneumonic

Septicemic

Bubonic

Anthropologic