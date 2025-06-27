All the Changes To Guns N’ Roses’ Setlist in 2025 (So Far)

No, Guns N' Roses don't play the same show every night — here are all the changes they've made to their setlist in 2025 so far.

Ever since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined the band in 2016, GN'R have played shows every year except for 2024 (yes, even some in 2020!). They've been all over the world, filling stadiums left and right with their short-but-mighty discography.

They've put out four singles since the reunion in 2016, but aside from that, Guns N' Roses only have so many songs to choose from. Their latest album is Chinese Democracy, and it came out nearly 20 years ago.

Despite having a limited number of original songs to play, they've spiced up their setlist quite a bit over the years and even dusted off deep cuts from the Appetite for Destruction and Use Your Illusion albums for the first in three decades.

They've played 18 shows so far this year, and have made quite a few changes to their setlist already, so keep reading to see what's new if you're on the fence about getting tickets to see them the next time they play in your area.

GN'R's next show is set for June 29 in Denmark. See all of their remaining 2025 dates on their website.

They Opened With 'Welcome to the Jungle'

During the first night of the tour, Guns opened their show with "Welcome to the Jungle" for the first time since 2012. Up until that night, they kicked off every show since their 2016 reunion with "It's So Easy," so this was definitely a noticeable change.

Another thing of note about their first 2025 show was that it was also their first performance with new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced longtime drummer Frank Ferrer earlier this year.

Guns N' Roses, 'Welcome to the Jungle' (Live 2025)

The Band Played a Brand New Cover for the First Time

Just one night after opening their first show with "Welcome to the Jungle," they already made another big change to their set by covering Thin Lizzy's "Thunder and Lightning" for the first time ever. They don't have a recorded version of the track, and they've never tackled it live before either.

McKagan handled the vocals during the performance, as he typically sings lead on a song or two during each show.

Guns N' Roses, 'Thunder and Lightning' (Live 2025)

A Song From 'The Spaghetti Incident?' Was Debuted Live

Speaking of covers, Guns added another cover to their set in late May — their rendition of The New York Dolls' "Human Being." This one they did record a studio version of, however, and it appeared on their 1993 album The Spaghetti Incident?.

Axl Rose approached the song a bit differently too, singing it in his lower register as opposed to his high-pitched performance on the studio version.

Guns N' Roses Play 'Human Being' for First Time Ever (2025)

One Track Was Omitted For the First Time in Over 30 Years

For the first time since 1993, Guns didn't play the Appetite for Destruction track "It's So Easy" in Istanbul, Turkey in early June. The song has been a staple in their set throughout the majority of their career, so its absence definitely made the show unique.

Other Songs Were Added Back to the Set for the First Time in Years

In addition to all of the changes we mentioned above, there were also a handful of songs added to the band's set for the first time in several years. See a list of them below, as well as the last time they were played prior to this year [via Setlist.fm].

"New Rose" (Last played in 2018)

"Used to Love Her" (Last played in 2018)

"Out Ta Get Me" (Last played in 2017)

"Dead Horse" (Last played in 2021)

Guns N' Roses, 'Out Ta Get Me' (Live 2025)