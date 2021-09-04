Love & Death, Lacey Sturm, August Burns Red + More Taking Part in ‘Choose Life’ Suicide Prevention Livestream

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10, Love & Death, Lacey Sturm, We Came as Romans, August Burns Red, Memphis May Fire and more will team up with HeartSupport for a 'Choose Life' livestream event taking place on Twitch.

HeartSupport was founded in 2010 by August Burns Red frontman Jake Luhrs and the organization aims to support individuals who are dealing with addiction, abuse and mental health issues and to combat suicide by empowering people to choose life instead.

"I #chooselife because on the day I planned to end my life I met God," Sturm shared. "In that moment I understood that the same God who created the cosmos created me and you. We are not accidents. We are not burdens. We are not mistakes. We are intentionally created for an eternal purpose— to know love."

Brian 'Head' Welch, of Korn and Love & Death, added, "I #chooselife because life is a gift and suffering isn’t permanent. I’ve always seen something good come after going through dark periods in my life and I believe the best is yet to come. Keep pressing on."

The 'Choose Life' Twitch stream begins at 5PM ET on Sept. 10 and will feature a mix of interviews and performances, which also includes Islander, The Protest, Relent, Clayton Jennings and The Whosoevers, in addition to the artists mentioned at the top of the page.

RSVP to the event on Facebook here. Follow HeartSupport on Facebook and Instagram and to learn more about the organization, visit their website.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.