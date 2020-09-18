In the age of social media and growing an individual "brand," people can go one of two ways — use their following to advertise for companies and make money or spread awareness for the greater good. Chris Cornell's daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, is aware of her platform, and she feels a "moral obligation" to use it to help people.

Silver launched her online talk-series Mind Wide Open on July 20, which would've been her father's 56th birthday. Created both in his honor and as a result of the global pandemic, Silver has had guests from mental health experts to Duff McKagan and Eddie Vedder join her for conversations on the topic.

Silver is aware that her relation to Cornell and close connections with members of bands such as Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains helps give her the upper hand when it comes to recruiting contenders for the show. She and one of Vedder's daughters Olivia each have their own show now because of this.

"We were born with a platform handed to us on a silver platter, and it's like, 'how are we gonna use that?" Silver described to Loudwire Nights. "We both have talked about how we feel kind of like a moral obligation. How can I just sit here with this platform and use it to post bikini pics? We have to use this to spread some sort of awareness or share our knowledge."

"[Mental health] resources and access to resources are so, so limited," she continued. "So I wanted to create some sort of platform where it's completely free, completely accessible, runs across multiple platforms, where I can have high-profile people like Ed or Duff, and have mental health professionals... be able to share the information and their wealth of knowledge in a way that allows anybody to access it."

Listen to the full interview above.