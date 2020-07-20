Chris Cornell’s Daughter Launches ‘Mind Wide Open’ Mental Health TV Series

Chris Cornell's daughter Lily Cornell Silver will take part in a new IGTV series focusing on mental health called Mind Wide Open. The series starts today (July 20) on what would have been Chris Cornell's 56th birthday.

The series premieres at 12N ET/9AM PT today on IGTV, with the show featuring a discussion with author, trauma expert and founder of the Trauma Stewardship Institute, Laura van Dernoot Lipsky.

Cornell says she's hoping to "help destigmatize the conversation around mental health" with her show. In a statement she added, “As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects."

She continues, "There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open.”

Cornell will welcome a variety of guests during the series' run, not only dealing with mental health, psychology and wellness experts, but also speaking with public figures in the entertainment industry. The second episode of Mind Wide Open is set for July 27 on IGTV, with Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence coming on as Cornell's guest.