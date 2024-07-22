Chris Cornell 60th Birthday Tributes Include Two Unreleased Recordings

Legendary Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog vocalist Chris Cornell would have turned 60 this past Saturday (July 20), and to mark the occasion both his widow Vicky Cornell and his longtime friend Nancy Wilson of Heart unearthed two Cornell musical performances showcasing his musical talents.

Is Vicky Cornell Teasing an Upcoming Chris Cornell Cover?

One of the musical tributes to surface on Chris Cornell's 60th birthday was a snippet of Chris singing the 1988 Tracy Chapman classic, "Fast Car." The song, with a bit of a different arrangement that Chapman's original, plays over video of clips from throughout Cornell's life.

The post also includes a message from Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell, who wrote, "Chris would have turned 60 today. Although everyone that loved him is sad that he’s no longer here, it’s all of you, the fans who made him, whose love has continued to keep his legacy alive. I’m so grateful to you all for that. While I remember him best as the wonderful husband, father and human being he was - I’d like to celebrate his whole life and everything he gave us."

She continued, "On his 60th we can all celebrate his genius as an artist who redefined music, but also the incredible man who touched and changed lives. He’s an icon, and he gave us all so much - his unique voice, his poetry, his creativity… his life was a gift to so many. And as you can hear - there’s more to come!!! Sharing this to thank you all for your love and support and come together in celebrating …. We love you Chris - happy birthday! - @vickycornell."

As "Fast Car" isn't attached to a previous Cornell album and Vicky teased that "as you can hear - there's more to come!!!," it's assumed that the full version of Chris Cornell covering "Fast Car" will eventually be released.

Heart's Nancy Wilson Shares Unearthed Chris Cornell Tribute

Vicky Cornell wasn't the only one dropping previously unheard material featuring Chris Cornell. Heart's Nancy Wilson, a longtime friend of Cornell, marked the occasion of the singer's 60th birthday by sharing a rare '90s performance of the Soundgarden vocalist sitting in with the Wilson sisters' band The Lovemongers on a cover of The Rolling Stones classic, "Wild Horses."

The performance reportedly took place at the Ballard in Seattle in 1991, according to a note at the beginning of the video. However, Wilson stated in her comments on the social media post that it was a performance where Cornell joined the band to sing the track in honor of Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley.

What Soundgarden Posted on Chris Cornell's 60th Birthday

The members of Soundgarden offered their own message marking the occasion of what would have been Cornell's 60th birthday.

"Here’s to you, Chris Cornell, on what would have been your 60th birthday. Your music continues to inspire and uplift us, reminding us of the power of authenticity and the beauty of artistic expression. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. You are deeply missed and forever remembered. @chriscornellofficial," the band posted on social media.

READ MORE: What Is Soundgarden's "4th of July" Really About?

Vicky Cornell, Chris' widow, also posted in the comments of Soundgarden's tribute, "@chriscornellofficial you are so loved and so missed. Your music and lyrics the songs you created and genre you defined with your band Soundgarden. We love you so much - your legacy is cemented in history, moreover in the hearts and souls of everyone you touched and everyone your music saved . #youwillneverbeoutshined

Happy birthday my love."

A "Sound" Resolution?

In the aftermath of Chris Cornell's passing, Vicky Cornell and the band were initially at odds over the singer's remaining recordings, including some that were in progress with the band. But as of April 2023, the two sides released a joint statement on the resolution of their court battle, revealing that the late singer's final material would finally be heard.

However, in November 2023, drummer Matt Cameron stated on the Vinyl Guide podcast that the outlook on Soundgarden's final songs, which were in progress at the time of the singer's death, were a bit murky. “We’re still in the middle of a dispute with the estate,” Cameron explained. “Everything is on hold right now." While declining to elaborate further, he did share his hope at the time that all would be resolved.

Just last month, it was revealed that in one of the legal actions between the band and the Cornell estate, tentative song titles were revealed. In addition, there were notes on whether the vocals were finished, the songwriting credits and the running time for each. These included seven songs with a running time of just over 29 minutes.