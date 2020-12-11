No One Sings Like You Anymore, a 10-track covers album recorded by late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell in 2016, has officially been released through The Cornell Estate and UMe and can be heard below.

The cover selections were hand-picked and sequenced by Cornell prior to his death in 2017 and demonstrate a wide range of influences from the likes of Prince, U2, Guns N' Roses, Janis Joplin, Electric Light Orchestra, John Lennon and more.

"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish," commented Chris' widow, Vicky Cornell. "His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it."

She added, "This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time."

Daughter Toni Cornell, offered, "When my dad was making this album, it was so fun — I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio. We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy."

"We had so much fun in the studio during this time, and on days off, we'd go to Tree People and hike around there," elaborated son Christopher Cornell. "We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel, and when security would show up, they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us. For me, this album represents who my dad was. I'm really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do."

One of the cover songs on the albums, "Patience" by Guns N' Roses, was released earlier this year on what would've been Cornell's 56th birthday. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart, marking the first time the musician ever topped the charts with a solo single.

Listen to No One Sings Like You Anymore through Spotify directly below and view the album art beneath the music player.

Chris Cornell, No One Sings Like You Anymore

Chris Cornell, No One Sings Like You Anymore Album Art + Track Listing

The Cornell Estate / UMe

01. "Get It While You Can" (Janis Joplin)

02. "Jump Into The Fire" (Harry Nilsson)

03. "Sad Sad City" (Ghostland Observatory)

04. "Patience" (Guns N’ Roses)

05. "Nothing Compares 2 U" (Prince)

06. "Watching The Wheels" (John Lennon)

07. "You Don't Know Nothing About Love" (Carl Hall)

08. "Showdown" (Electric Light Orchestra)

09. "To Be Treated Rite" (Terry Reid)

10. "Stay With Me Baby" (Lorraine Ellison)