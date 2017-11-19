Chris Cornell’s ‘The Promise’ Gets Theatrical Video

Chris Cornell's title song "The Promise" to the film of the same name stirred up a lot of sentiment earlier this year, and the song now has a video as well. You can watch the clip in the player above.

Prior to his passing, Cornell had shot some footage that is incorporated into the video. You can see him not only performing in the dark against a lighted backdrop, but the video also has footage of him in the vocal booth letting loose with his powerful pipes and sitting in on the orchestral session, which was led by the late Paul Buckmaster. In addition, scenes from The Promise film are scattered throughout the clip.

Cornell recently received a Golden Globe nomination for the track and there has been some Oscar buzz as well for the poignant piece of music. Prior to his passing, Cornell stated, "'The Promise' to me is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it's also about shining a light on more recent atrocities. The same methods used in the Armenian genocide were used to carry out crimes against humanity in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and right now in Syria on multiple fronts, contributing to a massive global refugee crisis. Unfortunately, the words 'never again' seem like just words when we recall these mass executions of the twentieth century, as well as renewed racism and prejudice around the world. Even in the US, the warning signs - isolating groups based on race and religion - are evident. We really need to tell these stories and keep telling them in as many different ways as we can. As humans, we have a tremendous capacity to trudge ahead in our lives and not look at the difficult and challenging moments... but I think it's important. Educating ourselves on the past is the best way to understand the present and avoid future atrocities by understanding and intervening. We must educate and stand as one to combat this fear and violence, and as citizens of the world, work to protect each other's human rights."

All proceeds from the movie are being donated to a variety of charities, and Cornell himself had become involved with refugee advocacy in his final months, something that a number of celebrities have vowed to continue to support in his name.

Just last week, the Los Angeles Committee of Human Rights posthumously honored the singer with the inaugural Promise Award, saluting an outstanding song, television show or film that advances the values of equity and justice in an original and powerful way.

"Chris Cornell was not only a dear family friend for many years, but he was also a once-in-a generation talent who is missed more than words can convey. It was such an honor to collaborate and partner on The Promise over the years, said Eric Esrailian, Producer of The Promise and Co-Manager for Survival Pictures. "His music and lyrics will not only shine a light on the Armenian Genocide and the human rights crises of modern times, but they will also inspire people and provide hope for years to come."

Watch "The Promise" video above.

20 Greatest Chris Cornell Lyrics