See Chris Jericho’s Cameo in ‘Terrifier 2,’ Says He Almost Puked Filming Scene

You've probably already heard about Terrifier 2, the horror movie that's made viewers pass out and throw up in movie theaters over the last few weeks. But did you know Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho has a cameo role in the film? He, too, almost puked while filming the scene he was in.

Although Jericho is primarily known as a wrestler in addition to fronting Fozzy, Terrifier 2 wasn't his first film appearance. However, it was probably his most memorable acting experience, as he revealed in an interview with Screen Rant that the scenes were so grotesque, he thought he was going to be sick.

The rocker explained that after he saw the original Terrifier, which came out in 2016, he promoted it so heavily to his fanbase that he ended up establishing a relationship with director Damien Leone and actor David Howard Thornton, who portrays Art the Clown in both films. As a result, the director wanted to incorporate the musician into the second film when the time came, which is how he landed the cameo role.

"The original scene that I did was the ending of the movie. And in this timeframe, another movie came out with the same ending! Damien had to reshoot it. So my part got kind of cut down. But that's fine. It's how it goes," Jericho recalled.

"In the film, I have to eat like, a zombie platter. It's Halloween, so my wife has made all these zombie treats. And one of them was a jellied eyeball. And I think it was kind of custard with some kind of almost the plastic candy, and I had to eat like five of them. And they were cold, and they were gelatinous. And it was really kind of getting to me. It was really gross. And I remember [Damien] was like, 'Can you just eat one more?' And I was like, 'Dude, I'll eat one more, and then that's it! Because I'm gonna fucking puke if I have to do another one of these.'"

If you haven't seen Terrifier 2 yet, we highly recommend you check out the first one so you have an idea of what you're getting yourself into, because the new one is reportedly much more gory. If you don't have any interest in seeing the full film, though, someone luckily uploaded a video of all of Jericho's scenes.

Check it out below.

Chris Jericho's Cameo in Terrifier 2