Hardcore punk icons Circle Jerks have just announced headlining 2021 and 2022 North American tour dates, featuring support from Municipal Waste, Adolescents and Negative Approach on select dates.

Toward the end of 2019, Circle Jerks declared their intentions to reunite the following year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Group Sex. These plans were dashed, however, as the pandemic gripped the world and shut down live events, which stalled the highly-anticipated reunion.

Now, the band will finally hit the road beginning on Sept. 5, but the schedule is far from conventional and is comprised of scattered dates between late summer of this year all the way through May of 2022.

Supplying support on all but one of the dates are Negative Approach, meanwhile Municipal Waste and Adolescents will appear at select stops along the way, so check listings carefully.

Since first dissolving in 1990, the California-based Circle Jerks have had intermittent periods of activity. Their first reunion, which spanned 1994 through 1995, yielded one album, Oddities, Abnormalities and Curiosities, their only record to be released following the first era that concluded with 1987's VI.

A brief reunion came again in 1998, once more from 2001 to 2011 and, most recently, in 2019 as previously stated. Circle Jerks are now comprised of vocalist Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hutson, bassist Zander Schloss and drummer Joey Castillo who joined this year.

See the complete list of tour dates below.

Circle Jerks 2021 North American Tour With Select Support From Municipal Waste, Adolescents + Negative Approach

