Citizen Serve as a PSA for All Traveling Musicians

The American rock band Citizen had an ingenious method to finding their stolen van and trailer: simply put a tracking device, such as an AirTag, in with the gear.

Over the past few months, many bands have been the victims of robberies while on tour. Russian Circles, Gully Boys and Orla Gartland have all been robbed, losing everything from merch to valuable equipment.

It looked like Citizen was going to be the next victim, but they were luckily able to find their equipment the same day that it was stolen. "We had a tracker in that shit," they say.

AirTags are one of many fairly easy ways to track your belongings and have been gaining popularity with musicians recently. You can easily attach them to your keys or stash them with your band's equipment. They connect to Apple's Find My app, allowing you to track down the device.

Thanks to Citizen's tracking device, the band were able to resume their tour with Drug Church, Glitterer and Floating Room. Check out where they'll be next below.

Citizens 2021 Tour Dates

Nov. 26 Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room

Nov. 27 Los Angeles, Calif. @Lodge Room

Nov. 28 Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge

Nov. 20 Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage

Dec. 01 Dallas, Texas @ Dada

Dec. 03 Springfield, Mo. @ Outland

Dec. 04 Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Dec. 05 Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahalls

Dec. 06 Columbus, Ohio @ Ace Of Cups

Dec. 08 Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Dec. 09 Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Dec. 10 Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

Dec. 11 Durham, N.C. @ Motorco

Dec. 12 Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

Dec. 13 Philadelphia, Pa. @ Foundry

Dec. 15 Asbury Park, N.J. @ H.O.I.

Dec. 16 Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere

Dec. 17 Boston, Mass. @ The Paradise

Dec. 18 Toronto, Ont. @ Velvet Underground

Dec. 19 Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick