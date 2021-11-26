Citizen Serve as a PSA for All Traveling Musicians
The American rock band Citizen had an ingenious method to finding their stolen van and trailer: simply put a tracking device, such as an AirTag, in with the gear.
Over the past few months, many bands have been the victims of robberies while on tour. Russian Circles, Gully Boys and Orla Gartland have all been robbed, losing everything from merch to valuable equipment.
It looked like Citizen was going to be the next victim, but they were luckily able to find their equipment the same day that it was stolen. "We had a tracker in that shit," they say.
AirTags are one of many fairly easy ways to track your belongings and have been gaining popularity with musicians recently. You can easily attach them to your keys or stash them with your band's equipment. They connect to Apple's Find My app, allowing you to track down the device.
Thanks to Citizen's tracking device, the band were able to resume their tour with Drug Church, Glitterer and Floating Room. Check out where they'll be next below.
Citizens 2021 Tour Dates
Nov. 26 Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room
Nov. 27 Los Angeles, Calif. @Lodge Room
Nov. 28 Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge
Nov. 20 Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage
Dec. 01 Dallas, Texas @ Dada
Dec. 03 Springfield, Mo. @ Outland
Dec. 04 Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
Dec. 05 Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahalls
Dec. 06 Columbus, Ohio @ Ace Of Cups
Dec. 08 Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Dec. 09 Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
Dec. 10 Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar
Dec. 11 Durham, N.C. @ Motorco
Dec. 12 Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage
Dec. 13 Philadelphia, Pa. @ Foundry
Dec. 15 Asbury Park, N.J. @ H.O.I.
Dec. 16 Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere
Dec. 17 Boston, Mass. @ The Paradise
Dec. 18 Toronto, Ont. @ Velvet Underground
Dec. 19 Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick