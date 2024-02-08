Dusty Slay recently celebrated the release of his first-ever hour-long comedy special on Netflix, Workin' Man. It didn't take long for the special to climb to the No. 2 spot for the most-watched television shows on Netflix.

On Wednesday's Loudwire Nights (Feb. 7), Dusty joined host Chuck Armstrong to talk about Workin' Man, the early days of his comedy career and why he still enjoys rocking out to Metallica.

"We're having a good time," Dusty said as the conversation started. For fans of Dusty's comedy, there was no better way to open the show than with that phrase.

When Chuck thanked him for letting everyone know that they are in fact having a good time, Dusty's response was simple: "We got to stay in tune with it."

And there was no question that Dusty was having a great time thanks in part to the continued success of Workin' Man.

"People are watching my special a lot and that's very exciting," he admitted. "I just love that, I love that people are seeing my comedy and they're having a good time."

This is a major accolade for Dusty, who has been working in the comedy world for two decades.

"I've had some starts and some stops in between, but I took my first improv class in 2003," he explained. "I would do a little improv here and then I would spend a couple years drinking and then I would do a little stand-up...since 2008, I've been going really strong with it."

As Dusty considered those early days of his comedy, he told Chuck that his approach wasn't exactly the same as what he does onstage today.

"Back then, I probably shared more than I do now," he said about inserting his personal life into his jokes.

"I was probably way too personal about things in my life because I was also a lot dirtier. I would really get dirty with stories and cuss a lot. And I mean, it was my favorite. I got video of myself in my early 20s just being so vulgar. [Now] I'm like, 'What's wrong with you?' But, you know, I was just doing things to get a reaction."

What Else Did Dusty Slay Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

When he decided to stop being dirty onstage and how Mitch Hedberg's comedy was part of that decision

Why he still considers himself a fan of classic country and rock and roll, including Metallica: "They get heavy with it, but I can still understand what they're saying. I always like storytelling stuff and I like to be able to understand what they're saying — and a lot of Metallica songs, they're telling a story."

Why he doesn't worry about the future too much and instead tries to celebrate the successes he experiences in the moment

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Dusty Slay joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Feb. 7

