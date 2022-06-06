Corey Taylor Names Live Collaboration That Was ‘Probably the Highlight of My Life’ 

Even your music idols are fans of and look up to other musicians, including Corey Taylor. And in this installment of "What Corey Taylor Thinks," the Slipknot frontman has named the live collaboration that he considers a major highlight in his life.

During a discussion on The Eric Zane Show Podcast, Taylor explained how much he enjoys doing covers of other musicians' songs. Though he found it challenging to pick the song he loved recreating the most, he did recall one as being particularly special because he got to play it with a member of the band who wrote it.

"I will say, obviously, one of my favorite songs of all time is 'Would?' by Alice in Chains, and I got to play that with Jerry Cantrell one night at a Camp Freddy show many, many moons ago," Taylor said. "And it was probably the highlight of my life. Because he wasn't even gonna play, and then some people talked him into jumping up and playing it. And I was just, like, 'This is my moment.' It's still to me one of my favorite, favorite moments."

Check out the clip below, as well as the performance Taylor was referring to with Cantrell underneath.

Taylor has expressed his fondness for Alice in Chains many times throughout his career. Most recently, he cited them as one of his favorite bands during An Intimate Evening with Corey Taylor in Conversation: Ultimate Fan Q&A, which was held this past December.

"Alice in Chains, to me, is one of the greatest rock bands that ever was," he declared. "I don't just mean that from a grunge standpoint, or metal, or anything like that. They revolutionized so much musically, and they inspired me to change the way I write music. Full stop, period, the end of the sentence."

The rocker has also released a studio cover of Alice in Chains' Facelift hit "We Die Young" with Stone Sour, played the Jar of Flies tear-jerker "Nutshell" live on several occasions and performed "Man in the Box" with Dave Navarro, the late Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney at the 2020 MoPOP Founders Award ceremony, which honored the legacy of the Seattle band.

Corey Taylor + Jerry Cantrell - 'Would?' Live 2009