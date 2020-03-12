Coronavirus Forces My Chemical Romance to Postpone Japan Tour

The global coronavirus outbreak has steadily been taking its toll on the touring industry. My Chemical Romance, who announced their reunion last year, have been urged by promoters in Japan to postpone their two scheduled dates in the country over concerns of what the World Health Organization has now officially declared a pandemic.

"The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice," said My Chemical Romance in a statement on Twitter which was written in both Japanese and English.

The shows were scheduled for March 28 and 29.

My Chem are far from the first to postpone dates, international or domestic, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, categorized as COVID-19. Social distancing measures are in place in certain areas, preventing mass gathering of 1,000 people or more, while other territories have entered quarantine phases, aiming to limit the spread of the virus.

"We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement, to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back," the band continued.

"Somehow, word got out before we could do that. However, please know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over," they said in closing.

For now, the remainder of My Chemical Romance's high-profile reunion tour dates will proceed as scheduled. See the list of global stops below.

My Chemical Romance North American Tour Dates

Sept. 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 11 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown

Sept. 22 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 26 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Sept. 29 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 04 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 06 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

My Chemical Romance 2020 International Tour Dates

March 20 — Ascot Vale, Australia @ Download Festival

March 21 — Parramatta, Australia @ Download Festival

March 25 — Western Springs, New Zealand @ Outer Fields at Western Spring

March 28 — Osaka, Japan @ Intex Osaka

March 29 — Hibino, Japan @ Download Festival

June 18 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK

June 20 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK

June 21 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK

June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

July 04 — Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest

July 06 — Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!rasen

July 11 — Moscow, Russia @ Park Live