Coronavirus Forces My Chemical Romance to Postpone Japan Tour
The global coronavirus outbreak has steadily been taking its toll on the touring industry. My Chemical Romance, who announced their reunion last year, have been urged by promoters in Japan to postpone their two scheduled dates in the country over concerns of what the World Health Organization has now officially declared a pandemic.
"The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice," said My Chemical Romance in a statement on Twitter which was written in both Japanese and English.
The shows were scheduled for March 28 and 29.
My Chem are far from the first to postpone dates, international or domestic, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, categorized as COVID-19. Social distancing measures are in place in certain areas, preventing mass gathering of 1,000 people or more, while other territories have entered quarantine phases, aiming to limit the spread of the virus.
"We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement, to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back," the band continued.
"Somehow, word got out before we could do that. However, please know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over," they said in closing.
For now, the remainder of My Chemical Romance's high-profile reunion tour dates will proceed as scheduled. See the list of global stops below.
My Chemical Romance North American Tour Dates
Sept. 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 11 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest
Sept. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Sept. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown
Sept. 22 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Sept. 26 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
Sept. 29 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 04 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 06 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Oct. 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Oct. 10 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
My Chemical Romance 2020 International Tour Dates
March 20 — Ascot Vale, Australia @ Download Festival
March 21 — Parramatta, Australia @ Download Festival
March 25 — Western Springs, New Zealand @ Outer Fields at Western Spring
March 28 — Osaka, Japan @ Intex Osaka March 29 — Hibino, Japan @ Download Festival
June 18 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK
June 20 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK
June 21 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK
June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
July 04 — Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest
July 06 — Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!rasen
July 11 — Moscow, Russia @ Park Live
