Crush Coronavirus by Washing Your Hands to These Rock + Metal Songs

With the coronavirus canceling concerts worldwide and causing entire countries to go into lockdown, personal health is becoming more of a concern for everyone. Washing your hands properly is one of the most effective ways to prevent infection, so here's 20 songs to hum while you're getting clean.

Of course, we couldn't help but use the most disease-centric songs in rock and metal history, such as Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness," Cattle Decapitation's "Bring Back the Plague" and whatever the hell Carcass have been screaming about for 35 years. Check them all out below.

The Centers for Disease Control has been reminding Americans not to panic and that the risk of getting the Coronavirus in the U.S. is currently low, but to keep yourself healthy. Make sure to wash your hands, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and stay home if you’re feeling sick.