The Coronavirus outbreak continues to impact the music industry. In New Zealand, health officials have issued a warning to those who attended Tool's Feb. 28 show in Auckland at the Spark Arena, as one fan tested positive for Coronavirus not long after attending the show.

The attendee and his wife had previously visited Northern Italy prior to the show and have since tested positive. They remain in self-isolation while being treated.

According to the warning, the man was said to have been standing in the general admission area in the front left-hand quadrant of the audience. It was not revealed if he was infectious at the time of the show.

According to New Zealand's Newshub, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says all people in the general admission standing area should be aware of the COVId-19 symptoms. They are casual contacts, rather than close contacts. He believes the risk is very low for all other people who attended the concert.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., concerns over the Coronavirus have begun impacting the South by Southwest music festival in Austin. While there have been concerns over whether or not to cancel this year's event, some artists and participants haven't waited for a decision. Ozzy Osbourne, Trent Reznor and Beastie Boys have all pulled out of their scheduled activities at South by Southwest. This comes on the heels of a number of tech and social media companies like Amazon, Facebook and Twitter all bowing out of the event earlier this week.

Osbourne, who has notably had a series of health issues over the past year, was set to attend the world premiere screening of Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, a two-hour documentary special exploring the many lives and decade-spanning career of the rock legend which is set to air this summer on A&E.

Reznor, meanwhile, was supposed to be a keynote speaker at South by Southwest, but tweeted out that he and Atticus Ross would not be attending to give their Watchmen keynote, calling it "the right decision" and urging fans to "be safe and smart." As for Beastie Boys, there was a planned screening of Apple's Spike Jonze documentary Beastie Boys Story, which got nixed after Apple pulled out of South by Southwest as well.

For the most up to date info on the Coronavirus, be sure to visit the CDC website.