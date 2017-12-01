Corrosion of Conformity are ready to take you on a symbolic, visual journey with the help of director Costin Chioreanu. The group has just unleashed a trippy new video for their song "Wolf Named Crow" and you can watch it in the player above.

The animated clip features the rise to prominence of two seemingly combative and carnivorous creatures in the wolf and the crow who eventually feast with a toast over their ascent to power.

As for the song itself, it's a heavy, riffed-out gem with frontman Pepper Keenan unleashing full on aggression vocally. The track also features impressive and prominent drum work delivered by Reed Mullin that makes itself known, cutting through the riffage.

Bassist Mike Dean says, "'Wolf Named Crow' started with a couple of riffs Pepper was sitting on for a while. We learned those and collectively came up with a bridge on the spot and it fell together naturally. It reminds me of a new take on Wiseblood-era COC and Reed played some very original, yet very Bill Ward inspired fills. It's easily my favorite track on this record."

"Wolf Named Crow" can be found on Corrosion on Conformity's upcoming release, No Cross No Crown, which is due Jan. 12 through Nuclear Blast. The disc is the band's first offering with Keenan in over a decade.

"Corrosion of Conformity and the prior records I've done with them didn't just go away," Keenan states. "It's an honor to be back out there and have an opportunity to do it again in a real way and not some washed-up reunion thing. Even before we wrote the record, we were out there for a year seeing there was a demand for it and that there was a void that we could fill. We're not chasing anybody around. We're not gonna worry about trends. Corrosion of Conformity is Corrosion of Conformity." You can pre-order the No Cross No Crown album in a variety of bundle options here.

Look for the band back on tour in late December. They'll join Black Label Society for dates running December through February, while also spending some time onstage with Red Fang playing shows. See all of their scheduled dates here.