Crobot are back with new music and they've enlisted one of their pals for an assist as Anthrax's Frank Bello sits in on the fiery new track "Mountain." The song is the first track to drop from their upcoming EP, Rat Child, which is due June 18.

Singer Brandon Yeagley shares, “We’ve grown to know the Anthrax dudes pretty well through touring and developed a working relationship in addition to our friendships. We’ve always talked about writing with Frankie because we have a lot of the same influences and that definitely shines through in ‘Mountain.’ Frankie has always lent us his ear and has been a big supporter of ours - it was a treat to work with him on something.”

The Anthrax bassist isn't the only guest on the upcoming four-song set, as Light the Torch's Howard Jones appears on "Kiss It Goodbye" and Steel Panther's Stix Zadinia turns up on "Everybody Dies." The fourth song on the upcoming release is the guest-free title track "Rat Child."

Opening up further about the special guests, Yeagley says of Jones, “Howard was introduced to us through mutual friends. We have always been huge fans of his melodic footprint and his unique melodies. When we heard he would be interested in writing with us, we were beyond excited. He flew down to Austin and spent a few days in a studio with us. We had a such great chemistry with him and wrote ‘Kiss it Goodbye.’ We thought it was a shoe-in for being a track on Motherbrain but for whatever reason, it didn’t make the cut. It seemed like such a travesty to let such a great song sit on the shelf. So, we’re pumped to let the world hear it!”

As for Zadinia, who plays piano, drums and bass on "Everyone Dies," the vocalist adds, “One of the last tours we did was supporting Steel Panther. We hit it off with all of the guys. Stix even got tattooed by Bishop! We kept in touch and he sent us a bunch of ideas he had for songs. We really gravitated towards this piano instrumental he had called ‘Jimmy’s Piano Song.’ We don’t know Jimmy, but Stix must really love that dude...cause that shit brought tears to our eyes. Through a couple of Zoom sessions, we were able to work everything out and that’s how we wrote ‘Everyone Dies.’ We really wanted to venture somewhere different with this one but still pump it full of our personality. This is our attempt to sit at the dinner table with Queen whilst eating a healthy portion of Meatloaf.”

For now, you can check out the song "Mountain" in the Wombat Fire-directed clip below. The band's own Chris Bishop also provided the video art for the clip. "Mountain" is also available via the platform of your choosing here.

Crobot Featuring Anthrax's Frank Bello, "Mountain"

Crobot, Rat Child EP Artwork + Track Listing

Mascot Records

1. "Mountain" (Featuring Anthrax's Frank Bello)

2. "Kiss It Goodbye" (Featuring Light the Torch's Howard Jones)

3. "Everybody Dies"

4. "Rat Child"