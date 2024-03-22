Dozens Dead After Multiple Gunmen Open Fire at Russian Concert Venue

At least 40 people are dead after multiple gunmen opened fire at a Russian concert venue near Moscow today (March 22), as reported by Russian news outlet TASS [via The New York Times].

What Venue Was Attacked + Who Was Playing?

Russian rock band Picnic were set to perform a show at the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow in the town of Krasnogorsk when at least three individuals dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons.

The condition of the band members is not currently known.

In videos online, which we've reviewed but have elected not to embed most due to their extremity, people can be heard screaming inside the hall as the gunshots started firing and echoing throughout the hall. Some videos showed individuals wounded on the ground as weapons were discharged.

Another report by RIA Novosti [via CNN] claims that the three gunmen also “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire” within Crocus City Hall.

About 100 people are said to have been evacuated from the venue by firefighters, and video footage online shows the building engulfed in flames.

Official Statements

“Today a terrible tragedy occurred in the Crocus City center. My condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I gave orders to provide all necessary assistance to everyone who suffered during the incident,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Russia received an alert on March 7 warning people to avoid large gatherings, stating that they received alerts that "extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours."

This is a developing story.