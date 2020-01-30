Danzig + Mercyful Fate to Headline 2020 Psycho Las Vegas Festival

The 2020 Psycho Las Vegas bill has been revealed. Danzig and Mercyful Fate will headline the three-day desert festival, with Emperor, the Flaming Lips, Blue Oyster Cult and more booked to round out the lineup.

Mercyful Fate’s 2020 reunion just got its first U.S. date. Classic members King Diamond and Hank Shermann will perform this summer at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay, alongside guitarist Mike Wead, bassist Joey Vera and drummer Bjarne T. Holm. Psycho Las Vegas also boasts Emperor and Ulver’s only 2020 U.S. gigs currently booked.

Danzig will perform Danzig II: Lucifuge in its entirety at Psycho Las Vegas. At the Gates will perform their pivotal Slaughter of the Soul in full, while Down will celebrate the 25th anniversary of NOLA and Poison the Well will celebrate 20 years of The Opposite of December. Additional acts playing include Mayhem, Satyricon, Obituary, Watain, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Thursday, Eyehategod, Repulsion, Immolation, Midnight, Mgla, Winhand, Crowbar, Pig Destroyer and more.

Until midnight tonight (Jan. 30) three-day passes are $199. Fans can also be entered to win a pair of tickets to Psycho Las Vegas by leaving a comment on the fest’s official Facebook announcement:

Mercyful Fate sadly mourned the death of bassist Timi Hansen last year. The musician passed away at age 61 after a battle with cancer.

