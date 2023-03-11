Dark Angel Guitarist Jim Durkin Dies at 58, Rockers Pay Tribute to ‘Nicest Guy’ in Thrash

Dark Angel guitarist and founding member Jim Durkin has died. He was 58.

Jim's wife Annie confirmed his passing on Facebook yesterday (March 10). "With a broken and heavy heart, I want to share that the love of my life, my best friend and husband, Jimmy, passed away Wednesday morning," she wrote. "He was not alone as I was with him along with a few close friends until the end. He will be truly missed and no one can ever replace the love I have for him. May he rest in peace. Ever Thine, Ever Mine, Ever Ours……. My Immortal Beloved. I will see you again."

Shortly after, Dark Angel also issued a statement of their own on Jim's death, writing: "We in the Dark Angel Family are deeply saddened and crushed today with the news of our brother and founder Jimmy Durkin passing away Wednesday morning. We would like to thank his fans for their continuous loyalty and support. We will come out with a full statement very soon. We ask that you please respect the family's privacy while we mourn the loss of this great man."

Following the news, musicians have been paying their respects to the late thrasher via social media. Exodus guitarist Gary Holt took to his Instagram to write, "This is just horrible news, just terrible."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Holt (@garyholt_official)

In addition, Arch Enemy's Michael Amott called Jim the "nicest guy in thrash" and recalled fond memories of spending time with both Jim and Annie during the "slightly rough-and-tumble days" of Arch Enemy tours back in the early 2000’s. "He had a big heart, that’s for sure," Amott wrote on Facebook.

Bassist David Ellefson of Megadeth also payed tribute to Jim, writing, "Condolences to his family, friends and band mates.... his contribution to thrash metal will be missed by all!"

Our hearts go out to Jim's friends and family at this time.