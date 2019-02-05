The Music Experience's Squiggy hit the road this past week for this latest edition of Gear Factor, powered by Sweetwater. His travels took him to California for the 2019 edition of Dimebash, and he brought along a special treat for one lucky music lover. A young man named Sam was put to the test with a series of Dimebag Darrell-related trivia and ended up walking away with a brand new Dean Dimebag Vulgar Display of Power guitar.

When asked why Dimebag was the ultimate guitarist of all-time, Sam offered, "He is Satan incarnate." Well done! Sam also was partaking in a barbecue event taking place at Dimebash as Dave Grohl was serving up some of his Backbeat Barbecue.

Watch this Gear Factor highlight reel from the evening in which you see Grohl at the grill, Sam being presented the guitar and posing for photos (including a photo with Dimebag's love Rita Haney) and more.

