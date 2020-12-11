Dave Grohl Jams Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ for First Night of Hanukkah

Foo Fighters legend Dave Grohl and prolific music producer Greg Kurstin have released a cover of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” for the first night of Hanukkah. Grohl took his old spot behind a drum kit for the song, singing Ad-Rock’s parts while Kurstin manned a synth to transform the Beastie’s guitar and bass lines.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists each night of Hanukkah for you, so we hope you enjoy,” Grohl recently explained.

“Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS!” the musician added. “So hold on to your tuchuses... we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!”

Alongside the Concrete & Gold producer, Grohl took the Ad-Rock approach on “Sabotage,” shrieking a glorious, high-energy and nasal performance while behind the kit.

“As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego, known by others as ADROCK, Mike D, and MCA…known by their Imas and Abbas as Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch… Beastie Boys!” write the Foos.

Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s cover of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” below and stay tuned for seven more nights of Foos tributes.