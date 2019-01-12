Dimebash is heading back to SoCal later this month and a killer lineup is set to pay homage to the late Dimebag Darrell at this year's event. At present, 55 top rockers will take part in the All-Star Jam, with names like Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Dimebag Darrell's old Pantera bandmate Rex Brown heading the list.

Anthrax's Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Suicidal Tendencies' Dave Lombardo and Ra Diaz, Act of Defiance's Chris Broderick, Hellyeah's Christian Brady and Kyle Sanders, Bad Wolves' Tommy Vext and Doc Coyle, Nita Strauss, Testament's Gene Hoglan, Overkill's Jason Bittner and Ministry's Tony Campos will also be on hand.

The jam also features King's X's dUg Pinnick, Cypress Hill's Sen Dog, Broken Hope's Jeremy Wagner, Johnny Kelly, Art Cruz, Jason Christopher, Iron Maidens' Courtney Cox, Armored Saint's Joey Vera, Gonzo and Phil Sandoval, In This Moment's Randy Weitzel, Glass Casket's Wes Hauch, BMX star Rick Thorne, Kyng and many others.

In addition to the all-star jam, Dimebash will feature full sets from Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry. Rita Haney says, "Crazy thing about this event is, you never think the last one can be topped. But when this much creativity comes together in one room, dude, watch it go! It will light you up! The vibe is always so incredible. It's like that vibe you get on Christmas Day, before you unwrap your presents, and the excitement of not knowing what you're going to get. But I guarantee, it's not those shitty socks you get from your grandma every year. You're gonna dig it and leave with a smile! That's the magic 'something Dime' can create." Rex Brown adds, "Dimebash, to me, is the epitome of celebrating his life and music all in one night! He was always about camaraderie, brotherhood and a killer fuckin time! Dimebash Smokes On."

Dimebash 2019 takes place Jan. 24 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif., and SiriusXM's Jose Mangin will be on hand to host the event. Dimebash will also be raffling prizes throughout the night and a private afterparty will take place after the main event with Dave Grohl's BackBeat BBQ cooking up a feast while Kyng plays an acoustic set. Tickets are now on sale via TicketWeb. Proceeds from

the event and after party will go to MusiCares and Guitars for Vets.

Dimebash 2019