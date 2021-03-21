Dave Grohl Credits Daughter Violet for Love of Misfits

While Dave Grohl grew up in the punk and hardcore scene, during a recent interview with Tiny TV (seen below), the Foo Fighters frontman revealed that his love of the Misfits actually came later in life with the intervention of his daughter Violet.

Grohl started with talk of loving seeing his daughter find and discover music. “You have to be a certain type of person to fall in love with and connect to punk rock music. I think it has more to do with your heart and your head than it does your ear in a way. So my daughter was born with that same heart and that same head as I was,” said the Foo frontman.

He added with an admission, “When she was young, and she had great taste in music, she would listen to Stevie Wonder, she would listen to the Zombies, the Beatles, things like that. But then she discovering music on her own like she discovered the Misfits. Now when I was young I never really liked the Misfits.”

“I loved all these other hardcore punk rock bands but I never really liked the Misfits and I don’t know why. So my daughter starts listening to the Misfits and now she’s turning me on to the Misfits. She’s 14-years-old. She’s like, ‘No, no, no Dad, you have to listen to this,’” continued Grohl. “So now I love the Misfits. My daughter made me love the Misfits.”

“It’s funny being a father and watching this next generation of kids discover music but also how they do it and why they do it," Grohl contemplates. "So if my daughter listens to crazy subversive punk rock music, I don’t think it’s because she thinks it sounds cool, I think it’s because she thinks it feels cool.”

Violet's fascination with music has now carried over to the studio as she serves as one of the backing vocalists on the Foo Fighters' recently released album, Medicine at Midnight.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Speaks With Tiny TV