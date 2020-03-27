Dave Grohl Living Room Benefit Concert Just Gave You Plans for the Weekend

The "iHeart Radio Living Room Concert for America" lineup just got even better with the addition of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl now taking part in the Sunday (March 29) event.

As much of the world remains at home to limit the rate of spread of the coronavirus as dually advised by leading health officials and government leaders, the notion of weekend plans has almost all but vanished. Fortunately, there's a wealth of participating artists from across the musical spectrum in this one-night event airing on FOX at 9PM ET / 6PM PT this weekend.

Previously, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw had all be announced as part of the performing lineup while Elton John will play the role of emcee, hosting this unique night of in-home live music.

Each artist pre-recorded their performance at home in an effort to promote social distancing measures, which are currently in place in countless nations. For more information on social distancing and the best practices to observe to limit your risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus as well as limit the risk of infecting others, visit the World Health Organization's website.

The "Living Room Concert for America" will benefit both the Feeding America nonprofit organization and the First Responder's Children's Foundation.

These performances will also be broadcast through the iHeart Radio app and iHeart Media-affiliated radio stations in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters are expected to release a new record later this year. The follow-up to 2017's Concrete and Gold is done and even features a riff Grohl has been holding on to for 25 years — that's as old as the band itself.

