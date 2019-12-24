Dave Grohl + More to Rock 2020 Dimebash

Dimebash will return to Southern California in 2020, with an all-star jam of musicians scheduled to pay homage to late guitar god "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. The 2020 event will take place at The Observatory OC in Santa Ana, California on Jan. 16, with Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl as the first confirmed artist for the event.

Event producer and Dimebag’s longtime partner Rita Haney said, “This year will mark the 15 year anniversary since Darrell was taken from us…even more of a reason to come together with friends and chosen family to honor the man that brought so much love and laughter to our lives ... not to mention some pretty sick tuneage!!! If you’ve never experienced ‘the room’ at Dimebash, it’s something you can’t describe - the love, the unity, the smiles, the magic. It’s a special kind of vibe you have to check out at least once for yourself. Then you’ll almost know what it’s like to have Dime physically in the room.”

While the full lineup is expected to be announced at a later date in January, organizers did reveal that homegrown Texas rockers WhiskeyDick will open the show.

The all-ages event also serves as an unofficial kickoff for the Winter NAMM Show. Jose Mangin will be on hand to host the ceremony. Tickets are currently available for Dimebash 2020 at the Dimebag Darrell website. There are also a limited number of VIP ticket upgrade options that include a private afterparty and a feast cooked up by Grohl and his BackBeat BBQ. Proceeds from the show will benefit music education and animal rescue charities.

Stay tuned to DimebagDarrell.com and Dime's Facebook page for updates.

Dimebash 2020