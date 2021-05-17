Dave Grohl Recalls ‘Tripping Balls’ After Getting Stoned With Joan Jett + Miley Cyrus

While the going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame can give you a natural high, Dave Grohl revealed he previously enjoyed a different type of high at a previous Rock Hall ceremony, "tripping fucking balls" after smoking out with Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus.

While speaking with Rolling Stone about the Foo Fighters induction this year, Grohl recalled one of the previous Rock Hall ceremonies he attended where Joan Jett was being inducted. This was in 2015, a year after Jett had joined Nirvana onstage for their 2014 Rock Hall induction.

“I just remember being there and going upstairs... the ceremonies can be painfully long,” Grohl says. “Fortunately, Joan Jett’s performance was at the top of the show. We performed and after a few hours, I went up to the dressing room to drink and wound up smoking a joint with Joan and Miley Cyrus.”

“I came back downstairs ... and I rarely smoke weed," said Grohl. "I remember looking over, staring at Jerry Lee Lewis and just being... I don’t even have the words to describe it. I was tripping fuckin’ balls.”

Grohl said that the timing of his indulgence wasn't great as he eventually had to return to the stage to perform.

“At the end of the show, Ringo [Starr] got an award," says Grohl. "A producer was running around looking for me to sing the finale of 'With A Little Help From My Friends.' He ran up to me and was like, ‘Dave! Dave! You’ve gotta be onstage in the next two minutes! We’re doing the big finale’ I couldn’t imagine being onstage. I walked out there so high that I hid behind Stevie Wonder.”

Grohl says he learned his lesson, especially with Foo Fighters being more in the spotlight than his assist the year Jett went in. ”I mean, it was a lot to take in," he says. "I won’t be doing that this year, that’s for goddamn sure.”

Foo Fighters will go into the Rock Hall on Oct. 30 during the 2021 ceremony in Cleveland.