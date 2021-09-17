Foo Fighters and Jane's Addiction have given us years of great music, and members of both bands have united in a new group planning to give us plenty more. NHC is the new moniker for the band started up by Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney and they are starting their musical journey with two new songs hitting ears everywhere today (Sept. 17).

The first song, "Feed the Cruel," is the more upbeat of the two, with Hawkins taking lead vocals while an accompanying Todd Newman-directed video serves as a performance piece watching the trio working out the song together. You can get a closer look and listen below.

The second new song, "Better Move On," is a more solemn and melodic track, with the titular sentiment laying the groundwork for the feeling evoked in the song. Hawkins, who also fronts the Coattail Riders, handles lead vocals on this track as well. If you like what you hear, head to this location to find the songs on the platform of your choice.

Courtesy of NHC

The paths of the musicians has crossed frequently over the years. Pre-Foo Fighters, Hawkins and Chaney served as part of Alanis Morissette's backing band. Chaney eventually moved on to Jane's Addiction with Navarro after the exit of Eric Avery and has served alongside the guitarist in their all-star covers bands Camp Freddy and Royal Machines.

Hawkins calls Navarro "the best lead guitarist in alternative rock," and has fulfilled his desire to play alongside the musician. Meanwhile, Navarro has stated that the new project was an awakening of everything he loved about playing.

NHC will make their live debut on Saturday, Oct. 2, performing at the 2021 edition of the Ohana Fest Encore in Dana Point, California. And they state via their social media that there will be "plenty more to come" musically, so stay tuned. You can keep up with NHC and all of their doings at the band's new website.

NHC, "Feed the Cruel"

NHC, "Better Move On"