Soilwork Guitarist David Andersson Dead at 47

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has died, as the Swedish melodic death metal act revealed to fans on Wednesday (Sept. 14). The musician was 47, according to SNBC13.com.

Andersson had joined Soilwork in 2012 and remained in the band until his death, as ThePRP reported. The seasoned guitarist was also a member of the offshoot hard rock outfit The Night Flight Orchestra along with Soilwork lead vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid.

See a statement from Soilwork below.

"We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson's passing," the band said on social media. "He was one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork's musical journey forward."

Soilwork continued, "Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences goes out to his family."

David Andersson, Soilwork Will Ireland, Getty Images loading...

The group added, "Forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all of the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side. We encourage everyone to respect the privacy of David's family and friends in these tragic times."

Soilwork formed in Helsingborg, Sweden, in the mid'-90s and had released nine studio albums by the time Andersson joined. Subsequently, Andersson contributed to Soilwork's The Infinite Living (2013), Beyond the Infinite (2014), Live in the Heart of Helsinki (2015), The Ride Majestic (2015), Death Resonance (2016), Verkligheten (2019) and Övergivenheten (2022). In addition to guitar, he played bass and piano and many Soilwork releases.

Loudwire sends its sympathy to the members of Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra and Andersson's family and friends.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Please dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

