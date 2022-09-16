Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren Pays Tribute to Late Soilwork Bandmate David Andersson

Dirk Verbeuren, the Belgian musician who's currently the drummer in Megadeth, has given a touching remembrance of David Andersson, the Swedish guitarist who recently died at the age of 47. Verbeuren and Andersson were bandmates in the melodic death metal band Soilwork until Verbeuren left the group in 2016.

Andersson had joined Soilwork in 2012 and remained in the band until his death. The guitarist was also a member of the hard rock outfit The Night Flight Orchestra with Soilwork lead vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid. Soilwork revealed Andersson's death to fans in a statement to social media on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

Verbeuren says, "David knew how to have a good laugh. Whether he was being goofy or making ingenious observations or imitating a band we were on tour with in his own brilliant way, he cracked us up all the time. His mood was usually light-hearted bordering on nonchalant. He seemingly walked through life without a care, never taking anything too seriously — perhaps sometimes to his own detriment."

The drummer continues, "If you've listened to recent [Soilwork or The Night Flight Orchestra], you know David was a master of inventive riffs and melodies. … Funny to think David would often write tunes while lounging in his bathtub — but not surprising if you knew the man's penchant for rolling around naked."

David Andersson, Soilwork David Andersson

Verbeuren adds, "Underneath all the silliness was a darkness which sadly took over David's life in recent years. 47 is way too young and I'm gutted to see another former bandmate depart so soon. My heart breaks for his ex-wife and kids, and for his family, friends and bandmates."

On Wednesday, Soilwork said, "We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson's passing. He was one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork's musical journey forward."

They added, "Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences goes out to his family."

Loudwire sends its sympathy to the members of Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra, Verbeuren and all of Andersson's family, friends and bandmates.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is available now through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Please contact them at 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889 for immediate assistance with mental health issues.

