A new rhythmic, first-person shooter video game featuring contributions from members of Trivium, Arch Enemy, Soilwork and Dark Tranquillity is coming next year. It's called Metal: Hellsinger and the first official trailer has just been unveiled.

Basically, you're a demon-person (The Unknown) running through eight levels of Hell (The Infernal Planes) to overthrow Satan (The Red Judge), but all the names have been changed. Gruesome weapons (guns, blades) are employed to kill enemies and put to use in rhythm with the heavy metal songs that makeup a crucial aspect of the gameplay.

Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Björn Strid (Soilwork) and Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) all lent their voices to the destructive soundtrack. Noted voice actor Troy Baker (the Regular Show cartoon program, multiple Batman series video games) handled the narration.

No official release date has been given at this time, only that Metal: Hellsinger will be out in 2021 and available on PS4, XBox One and Windows computers. The game was developed by Swedish indie-company The Outsiders and directed by David Goldfarb (Payday 2, Battlefield : Bad Company 2).

Watch the trailer directly below.

Metal: Hellsinger — Official Video Game Trailer