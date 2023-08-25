David Coverdale + Other Rockers Pay Tribute to Late Whitesnake Guitarist Bernie Marsden

The music world is mourning the death of late Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden. As was revealed earlier today (Aug. 25), Marsden passed Thursday evening (Aug. 24) at the age of 72. "Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end," shared Conquest Music in revealing the news of the guitarist's death.

In addition to Whitensake, Marsden had a storied career playing with UFO, Cozy Powell's Hammer and with Deep Purple legends Jon Lord and Ian Paice.

As you might expect, a wealth of musicians have offered up tributes and commentary on the death of Marsden, including his onetime Whitesnake bandmate David Coverdale, who wrote, "Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with. RIP, Bernie XXX."

Onetime Deep Purple musician Joe Lynn Turner commented, “I am truly saddened by the passing of Bernie Marsden. Bernie was a true talent and a genuinely real person. The world has lost an original Icon and he shall be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and close loved ones. RIP My friend.”

Check out more of the tributes posted to social media by Marsden's peers, friends and those who simply admired his work.

