Metal Church are ready to enter their next era and their reconfigured lineup now includes a thrash legend and a brand new frontman.

The group have recruited former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson to join the band, while they've also settled in on Brian Allen as their dynamic new vocalist after recording their first post-Mike Howe album with Marc Lopes.

And to introduce you to the new lineup, the band has just issued the new single "F.A.F.O." that can be heard below.

Who Is Currently in Metal Church?

As stated, Metal Church has a new look lineup. Founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof remains the group's veteran presence, while longtime lead guitar Rick Van Zandt is also in the fold.

But the remainder of the lineup is all new, with the aforementioned Ellefson taking over on bass for Steve Unger, Brian Allen claiming the vocal spot in place of Marc Lopes and veteran drummer and producer Ken Mary settling in behind the kit while taking over for Stet Howland.

According to the band's press release, the group found themselves at a crossroads after a recent tour in Australia. With Vanderhoof's creative drive kicking into gear, he decided to reach out to some fellow musicians he thought would fit the band's style and create a good chemistry.

Metal Church in 2025

metal church in 2025 Rick Moyer loading...

What About Metal Church's New Music?

Simply put, Metal Church's introduction with the new lineup is a lean, mean thrash jam that keeps the pulse racing and doesn't let up until the final note.

"F.A.F.O." was also produced by Vanderhoof and mixed and mastered by metal vet Zeuss. The song came from sessions that have now evolved into plans for a full-fledged studio album. Though a 2026 release is expected through Rat Pak Records, additional details have not yet been finalized.

READ MORE: 10 Times Thrash Bands Released a Ballad (And It Ruled!)

“After 45 years, the fact that we have new music coming in 2025 feels like a miracle. There was a time when I honestly didn’t think Metal Church would continue, but we’re back—and this lineup is firing on all cylinders. I can’t tell you how excited I am to have a new single on the way; that alone makes this moment incredibly special. ‘F.A.F.O.’ is an aggressive thrasher and I think the fans are really going to dig it. We certainly do—otherwise it wouldn’t be Metal Church,” shared Vanderhoof.

Take a listen and check out the video for "F.A.F.O." below. You can also follow along with the lyrics provided right after the video clip. The song is also available through multiple platforms.

Metal Church, "F.A.F.O."

Metal Church, "F.A.F.O." Lyrics

Intimidation is a useless game

I’ve got God on my side

Your damaged brain is on full display

Taking you for a ride

We are the ones who are keeping the gate

Entrance has been denied

Watching and waiting for this to start changing

It’s wasting my time Lighting fires, you little liars

You didn’t know that we have it all

Your time’s expired, we’ve cut your wires

You’re mistaken, you’re God forsaken

My mind is breaking, you can’t awaken

It’s time you’re facing

Fuck around and You’ll Find Out There is a difference between you and me

I’m able to think

Your arrogance and your evil disguise

It drives me to drink

You are offended by reality

You’re the missing link

Watching and waiting for things to start changing

Now what do you think? Lighting fires, you little liars

You didn’t know that we have it all

Your time’s expired, we’ve cut the wires

Your puppet masters are dead and gone

You keep crying, your plans are dying

Now you know that you’re just a pawn

You best start walking and please stop talking

You’re mistaken, you’re God forsaken

My mind is breaking, you can’t awaken

It’s time you’re facing

Fuck Around and you’ll Find Out Across the nation, the situation

It’s getting dire, we’re done with you

Aggravation, decapitation

Of everything that you plan to do

Your time’s expired, we’ve cut your wires

Puppet masters are dead and gone

You keep crying, your plans are dying

You’re mistaken; you’re God forsaken

My mind is breaking, you can’t awaken

It’s time you’re facing

Fuck Around and you’ll Find Out Fuck Around and you’ll Find Out

Fuck Around and you’ll Find Out

What's Next for Metal Church?

As stated, the band is working toward a new album and details will be revealed at some point in anticipation of a 2026 release.

The group will also return to the road next year. A handful of European festival dates have already been booked, with more shows expected. Stay tuned to the band's website for ticketing information and additional touring announcements.

Metal Church 2026 Tour Dates

Aug 5, 2026 - Josefov, Czech @ Brutal Assault Festival

Aug 8, 2026 - Kortrijik, Belgium @ Alcatraz Festival

Aug 9, 2026 - Geiselwind, Germany @ Keep It True Festival