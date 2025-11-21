David Ellefson Joins Metal Church, First Song Off New Album Drops
Metal Church are ready to enter their next era and their reconfigured lineup now includes a thrash legend and a brand new frontman.
The group have recruited former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson to join the band, while they've also settled in on Brian Allen as their dynamic new vocalist after recording their first post-Mike Howe album with Marc Lopes.
And to introduce you to the new lineup, the band has just issued the new single "F.A.F.O." that can be heard below.
Who Is Currently in Metal Church?
As stated, Metal Church has a new look lineup. Founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof remains the group's veteran presence, while longtime lead guitar Rick Van Zandt is also in the fold.
But the remainder of the lineup is all new, with the aforementioned Ellefson taking over on bass for Steve Unger, Brian Allen claiming the vocal spot in place of Marc Lopes and veteran drummer and producer Ken Mary settling in behind the kit while taking over for Stet Howland.
According to the band's press release, the group found themselves at a crossroads after a recent tour in Australia. With Vanderhoof's creative drive kicking into gear, he decided to reach out to some fellow musicians he thought would fit the band's style and create a good chemistry.
Metal Church in 2025
What About Metal Church's New Music?
Simply put, Metal Church's introduction with the new lineup is a lean, mean thrash jam that keeps the pulse racing and doesn't let up until the final note.
"F.A.F.O." was also produced by Vanderhoof and mixed and mastered by metal vet Zeuss. The song came from sessions that have now evolved into plans for a full-fledged studio album. Though a 2026 release is expected through Rat Pak Records, additional details have not yet been finalized.
READ MORE: 10 Times Thrash Bands Released a Ballad (And It Ruled!)
“After 45 years, the fact that we have new music coming in 2025 feels like a miracle. There was a time when I honestly didn’t think Metal Church would continue, but we’re back—and this lineup is firing on all cylinders. I can’t tell you how excited I am to have a new single on the way; that alone makes this moment incredibly special. ‘F.A.F.O.’ is an aggressive thrasher and I think the fans are really going to dig it. We certainly do—otherwise it wouldn’t be Metal Church,” shared Vanderhoof.
Take a listen and check out the video for "F.A.F.O." below. You can also follow along with the lyrics provided right after the video clip. The song is also available through multiple platforms.
Metal Church, "F.A.F.O."
Metal Church, "F.A.F.O." Lyrics
Intimidation is a useless game
I’ve got God on my side
Your damaged brain is on full display
Taking you for a ride
We are the ones who are keeping the gate
Entrance has been denied
Watching and waiting for this to start changing
It’s wasting my time
Lighting fires, you little liars
You didn’t know that we have it all
Your time’s expired, we’ve cut your wires
You’re mistaken, you’re God forsaken
My mind is breaking, you can’t awaken
It’s time you’re facing
Fuck around and You’ll Find Out
There is a difference between you and me
I’m able to think
Your arrogance and your evil disguise
It drives me to drink
You are offended by reality
You’re the missing link
Watching and waiting for things to start changing
Now what do you think?
Lighting fires, you little liars
You didn’t know that we have it all
Your time’s expired, we’ve cut the wires
Your puppet masters are dead and gone
You keep crying, your plans are dying
Now you know that you’re just a pawn
You best start walking and please stop talking
You’re mistaken, you’re God forsaken
My mind is breaking, you can’t awaken
It’s time you’re facing
Fuck Around and you’ll Find Out
Across the nation, the situation
It’s getting dire, we’re done with you
Aggravation, decapitation
Of everything that you plan to do
Your time’s expired, we’ve cut your wires
Puppet masters are dead and gone
You keep crying, your plans are dying
You’re mistaken; you’re God forsaken
My mind is breaking, you can’t awaken
It’s time you’re facing
Fuck Around and you’ll Find Out
Fuck Around and you’ll Find Out
Fuck Around and you’ll Find Out
What's Next for Metal Church?
As stated, the band is working toward a new album and details will be revealed at some point in anticipation of a 2026 release.
The group will also return to the road next year. A handful of European festival dates have already been booked, with more shows expected. Stay tuned to the band's website for ticketing information and additional touring announcements.
Metal Church 2026 Tour Dates
Aug 5, 2026 - Josefov, Czech @ Brutal Assault Festival
Aug 8, 2026 - Kortrijik, Belgium @ Alcatraz Festival
Aug 9, 2026 - Geiselwind, Germany @ Keep It True Festival
15 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Guitarist Is the Only Original Member Left
Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp